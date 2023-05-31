Government launches digital labs in Embu

The government Wednesday launched two Jitume Digital Labs in Embu County.

The launches at Jeremiah Nyagah Technical Institute and Runyenjes Technical and Vocational College, are a part of the transformative agenda of the government.

Speaking during the launch, Information and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said the government promised to set up 1,450 village digital hubs, and to train a public workforce that spawns efficient and effective service delivery in different areas of work.

“The Government is at once delivering digital labs and training the youth in digital skills for digital jobs online. What’s more, the Government is linking the youth to the jobs.” Said CS Owalo.

The digital labs being set up across the country, are part of the fulfilment of local charters that the signed with the local communities ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The CS was accompanied by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui.