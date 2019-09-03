Government launches Public Service Internship Programme

The government has begun the process of recruiting young people for the much-awaited Public Service Internship Programme.

The Public Service Commission says the National Assembly will allocate 1 billion shillings for the programme with about 3,600 youths set to be absorbed across the country.

Unemployment and lack of skills to meet the demands of the job market remain a major challenge for thousands of young people graduating annually from institutions of higher learning.

And in a bid to deliver on its promise of supporting youth empowerment, the government launched the Public Service Internship Programme.

Speaking during the launch of the internship recruitment exercise in Nakuru, Commissioner Dr Reuben Chirchir said that 3,600 youths who graduated with bachelor’s Degrees between 2015 and 2019 will be absorbed, with the commission having already received more than 18,000 applications.

While the programme does not constitute an offer for employment in the public service, successful applicants will be attached to various government ministries, departments and agencies for a period of between 12 and 18 months receiving monthly stipends of between 20,000 – 30,000 shillings.

The Public Service Internship Programme is an initiative designed to offer an opportunity for college graduates to acquire and develop valuable and professional skills while gaining work experience.