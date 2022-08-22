Government launches re-engineered NEMIS

The Ministry of Education Monday launched the new re-engineered National Education Management System (NEMIS) at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Speaking during the launch Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha noted the new upgraded system will provide more accurate data and is fine-tuned to serve all the stakeholders in the education ministry while allowing parents to monitor their children’s learning.

Magoha noted that the upgrade system will ease data retrieval for timely decision making and also facilitate data reliability for all the stakeholders.

Assuring on data safety Magoha noted the system will ensure more direct access to data through the implementation of a decentralized approach to data accessibility.

“The system provides accurate data and become more attuned to Ministry of Education end users.” Said Magoha.

The upgraded system also has introduced parents role, allowing them to monitor their children’s progress and are also allowed to initiate school transfers.

It is here that the education cabinet secretary urged parents to closely monitor the behaviour of their children.

Nemis

NEMIS is a strategic system for capture, storage and retrieval of information regarding learners, educational institutions and other aspects of education policymakers rely on to make decisions in the Education Sector.

The re-engineered system has consolidated and improved on the capabilities the system has had over the years the Ministry has been using it to make strategic and operational decisions.

NEMIS objectives

The Objective of NEMIS is to help streamline the data management for informed decision-making and planning of the education sector by hosting student/pupil data, linked to a Unique Identifier that is randomly generated using a verifiable algorithm. Specific objectives include: