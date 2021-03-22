Government lifts curfew in Kapedo due to improved security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has lifted a 6 pm-6 am curfew imposed in Kapedo and surrounding areas to quell recurrent incursions and rising tension along the Baringo-Turkana border.

In a statement Monday, the CS said although the security situation in the volatile region was under control, security teams will step up vigilance and patrols warning that the government will not hesitate to re-impose curfew measures should there be any further escalation of tensions.

“Following the lapse of the 30 day curfew period imposed on Kapedo, and the successful restoration of peace and normalcy in the area, I have today directed the lifting of the 6.00pm to 6.00 am curfew…..We shall however retain the 10.00 pm to 4.00 am nationwide curfew in line with the Presidential Directives on the Revised COVID-19 Containment Measures” he announced in the statement.

However, roadblocks within the Kapedo area will be retained and humanitarian assistance shall be facilitated by security officers to ensure that it reaches the targeted beneficiaries.

He disclosed that 53 illegal firearms have been recovered by multi-agency teams.

“To date, fifty-three (53) firearms have been recovered through the efforts of our security teams; the chiefs, peace committees, inter-faith groups and the elders through high-level engagements with the illegal firearm holders. Cattle rustling, banditry and general lawlessness have been brought under control. Learning, and other socio-economic activities have also now resumed” he observed.

In January the government announced a major security operation in the area in the wake of rising insecurity.

He lauded security teams and neighbouring county governments for their efforts in restoring peace.

“The Government’s comprehensive and multi-faceted responses to insecurity and lawlessness continues to dramatically change the security landscape within the region and beyond. A collaborative partnership by various State and Non-State agencies, including the National and County Governments, Private Sector and Civil Society has contributed largely to return to the relative normalcy in the region” he said.

He thanked West Pokot governor Lonyang’apuo, for scaled-up peace activities. “Without a doubt, therefore, this is the model that we want to see emulated by the leaderships in the neighbouring counties. In this way, we will have strengthened the peace-security-development nexus”.

The CS appealed to residents to continue working closely with the security agencies through regular information sharing in support of the efforts for peace and tranquillity in the larger Rift Valley Region.

“I wish to thank all our security agencies, particularly the National Police Service and the National Government Administrative Officers in the affected Counties, under the leadership of the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner”.