Government starts manufacturing masks locally

The government has started manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE’s) and masks for health workers and for the initial distribution to boda boda, tuk tuks and matatu operators.

The 3 ply masks that have two layers with an inner filter and other protective equipment have been approved by the Ministry of Health and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Speaking during a press briefing Cabinet Secretary Trade Betty Maina advised all citizens to wear masks to protect themselves from Coronavirus noting that they will not cost more than 20 shillings.

“The country’s textile industry has capacity to make 60 million masks immediately and the retail cost is not expected to go above Ksh 20 per mask,” Betty Maina.

The CS said the government is working on approval of designs for locally manufactured ventilators.

25% to 30% of our current transmissions are local transmissions.

These are people who had not traveled and had not come into contact with anyone who traveled.

So far Kenya has 122 confirmed Coronavirus cases and has recorded four deaths after a six year old boy succumbed to disease Friday.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi in the press briefing noted that the government has so far monitored 1721 contacts and out of this number 1073 have been discharged saying 648 contacts are being traced.

She appealed to those who are hoarding oxygen cylinders to release them and appealed to offices and business institutions to minimize the use of hard copies in their transactions and adopt the use of paperless mode especially for letters and other documents.