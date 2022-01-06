Government holds meeting with Mukuru elders over demolitions

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang´i is currently holding a meeting with elders from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi following the recent demolitions that took place in the area.

The Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karony is also in attendance at Mariakani Church of God.

The demolitions left hundreds of residents of Mukuru kwa Njenga homeless after the government moved in to demolish their structures to pave way for road expansion.

The residents who had been issued with vacate notice months ago had remained adamant, forcing the government to move in and clear the structures for the construction to commence.

In the past week, several houses have been demolished rendering thousands of families homeless including expectant mothers and children.

The demolitions to pave way for the expansion of Catherine Ndereba Road that will connect the Nairobi expressway with Industrial Area and also open up the slum for business.

Residents condemned the ongoing demolitions, calling for relevant authorities to intervene.

According to their lawyer, a court order has been issued prohibiting any activity on the land until a case in court is heard on the 24th of January 2022.

Locals claim the manner the demolition is being carried out is inhumane and incentive to the plight facing many including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.