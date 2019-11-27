Government moves to curb illicit trade along Kenya–Ethiopia border

The government has taken measures to seal gaps that have given avenue to smugglers to conduct illicit trade the along the Kenya–Ethiopia border.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Deputy Commissioner for Customs & Border Control, Major (Rtd), Samuel Kariuki, said the government desires to ensure that trade along the Kenya-Ethiopia border conforms to set global standards.

Kariuki said KRA has developed a multi-sectoral approach to address the smuggling menace by dishonest merchants at the border who were out to evade taxes.

The commissioner said investigations carried out by authorities in Moyale and Sololo Sub-counties which border Ethiopia found out that there existed porous routes used for bringing into the country contraband goods at Sessi, Laga, Moyale and Forole areas.

He said measures that included collaboration with the Ethiopian government have been put in place to ensure there was compliance among traders.

Smuggling of goods through the Kenya-Ethiopia border remains a big challenge to concerned parties who include security agencies, Kenya Bureau of Standards and the KRA.