Government moves to intervene in fertilizer price rise

ByLydia Mwangi-KBC Correspondent
Tags

The Government is set to take steps to mitigate the steep rise of fertilizer prices amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflicts that is now affecting the global economy.

However, according to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, the government was looking for alternative ways and means of accessing affordable fertiliser and other crucial farm inputs to cushion farmers as they prepare for the planting season.

Munya said the government was working on both short and long term programs to ensure the country does not continue to experience such a situation due to lack of alternative measures that will reduce over reliance of imports of such commodities.

The Agriculture CS noted the need of establishing and empowering local manufacturing industries that wills of help creating more job opportunities.

The CS spoke at Milangine area in Nyandarua County during the launch of e-voucher farm inputs program.

On his part Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia underscored the need to lower the prices of animal feeds and supplement to stabilize milk prices.

He called upon the national government to consider actualizing key water projects to water challenges in the county.

  

Latest posts

IEBC allays fears of rigging in the August polls

Muraya Kamunde

Kenya Kwanza leaders urge IEBC to conduct free and fair elections

Muraya Kamunde

Raila promises massive transformation in his first 100 days in office

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More