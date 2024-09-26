Government, National Police ink deal to enhance safety of tourists

The Ministries of Interior and National Administration and that of Wildlife and Tourism have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with the National Police Service.

Speaking during the signing in, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the National Police Service is enhancing the deployment of the Tourism Police Unit (TPU) while the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife through the Tourism Fund will support the TPU with resources for mobility, specialised capacity building programmes customised to the hospitality industry.

This as well as other logistical support even as the unit remains under the operational command, control and discipline of the Inspector General of Police.

The Kenya Kwanza Administration envisages in its Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) to increase foreign exchange earnings by increasing annual foreign tourist arrivals from the approximately 2 million arrivals which has been almost constant over the past 40 years to 5 million annually by 2027, and to 10 million arrivals by 2032.

“This year, the arrivals are expected to hit the 3 million mark. The security and safety of foreign and local tourists are crucial for the growth of the sector.” Said CS Kindiki.

On her part, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said government’s strategic focus to grow the number of inbound tourists calls for multisectorial collaboration and cooperation.

“The safety and security of our visitors remains a critical component to the thriving of this critical sector.” She remarked.

Adding that: “I’m glad to have signed a MoU between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration on cooperation with the National Police Service to enhance our operations with the Tourism Police Unit.”