Government to meet NHIF contributions for a million needy Kenyans

The government is in the process of rolling out a programme to offer one million needy Kenyans free medical services through the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

Nyeri which was one of the four counties piloted in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will have 20,000 slots in the programme in which the State will remit the contributions for the targeted group to NHIF.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi Friday said that the National government and county governments were collaborating to actualize the programme.

“Though the UHC has come to a halt, the government is looking for ways to ensure vulnerable Kenyans continue to access quality and affordable healthcare,” Dr Mwangangi said.

The CAS who represented Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was speaking in Othaya town, Nyeri County when she launched Kenyatta National Hospital–Othaya bulk oxygen Tank.

The bulk oxygen tank installation was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation through Amref Health Africa.

Dr Mwangangi hailed the partnership between the government and other stakeholders in ensuring Kenyans accessed quality and affordable health services.

Earlier the CAS officiated the down breaking ceremony for the construction of Othaya Kenya Medical Training College and later flagged off the college bus bought by the local National Government -Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

On the increasing numbers of Covid -19 positive cases in the last three days, Dr Mwangangi ruled out the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic.

“We do not want to reverse the gains made so far. Yes, there may be spikes here and there but that does not mean there is a surge,” Mwangangi asserted.

She explained that an upsurge is determined by several factors and attributed the rising figures to more Kenyans coming out for testing as being encouraged by the government.

Dr Mwangangi added that the Health Ministry was alert and had enhanced surveillance to deal with the pandemic.

She at the same time asked Kenyans to continue observing the measures in place to curb the spread of the pandemic noting that the disease ‘was still with us.’

The CAS also encouraged Mt Kenya residents to engage in simple body exercises to keep some non-communicable diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure that are rampant in the region at bay.

Speaking during the same occasion, Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi said the national government has launched three milestone projects aimed at benefiting the local residents and the Mt Kenya region at large.

He called on residents to take advantage of the projects and invest in rental houses to accommodate the increasing number of students and workers.