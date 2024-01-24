Government of India gifts Kenya Navy CT Scan equipment

The Government of India Tuesday gifted CT Scan equipment to the Kenya Navy Base-Mtongwe.

Speaking during the signing for the gifting at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi, the Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale maintained that the equipment which comes with a complete package of servicing and infrastructure servicing, shall go a long way in enhancing the diagnostic services of the Ministry of Defence.

He said that the military personnel deployed in the coastal region together with their dependants need not travel to Nairobi for specialized diagnostic procedures.

“The medical equipment will significantly augment the Forces’ mission accomplishment which is a big milestone for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF),” said the CS.

Before the signing ceremony, the CS hosted the High Commissioner for a courtesy call at his office where he applauded the cordial bilateral relations the two countries have enjoyed over the decades.

He noted that as a result of a robust Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016, the two countries have collaborated in several sectors among them; training and exercises for military personnel, military medical services, military cultural and sporting activities among others.

The CS added that, as Kenya positions itself to be a shipbuilding hub in the African continent, Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) shall maximize all opportunities to foster partnerships with Goa Shipyards Limited (GSL) of India for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Duale added that the Kenya Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organization are currently negotiating on possible collaboration to reap maximum benefit from space-derived data.

The CS and the High Commissioner explored areas of possible future cooperation between the two countries including maritime security, defence industry, border security, food industry, defence research and development among others.

During the meeting, the CS was accompanied by Chief of the Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, Principal Secretary for Defence Patrick Mariru, Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, Director of Medical Services Major General Dr. George Ng’ang’a and other General and Senior Officers.