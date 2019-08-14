Government offers tax rebates to lure Indian movie makers

The government has lined up tax holiday and tax rebates to lure Indian movie makers to invest in the nascent Kenyan film industry.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says Kenya plans to review of the decades old Films and Stage Plays Act to make it friendlier to movie makers.

Already Bollywood movie makers have announced plans to shoot a big budget film in Kenya next year.

Three decades ago, Kenya used to be a haven for movie makers churning out Hollywood blockbusters movies like the Out of Africa and constant gardener.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



However, political instability and multiple taxations have seen the industry lose its spark to South Africa, which offers more incentives to movie makers.

Apart from offering various tax breaks, the government is revamping various parks and game reserves to attract movie makers.

Already Bollywood hit makers like Radhu Chadha and Rahul Mittra are in the country leading a team of Indian producers and directors on a location fact finding mission.

The Indian movie industry fondly referred to as Bollywood is the third biggest movie industry with revenue in 2018 totaling to almost 400 billion shillings.