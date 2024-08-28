Gov’t officers urged to prioritize cybersecurity in digital transition

Government officers have been urged to prioritize the security of records and data that may be accessed online as Kenya accelerates its digital transformation.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, emphasized that while adopting technology has improved service delivery, it has also introduced new challenges.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a Cloud Computing Security training for government officers, conducted in collaboration with Huawei Kenya, Dr. Omollo stated, “The adoption of cloud technology is no longer an option but a necessity for governments, businesses, and organizations globally.”

He added, “However, with these advancements come heightened risks to data security, privacy, and integrity. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, and the need for robust cloud security measures has never been more critical.”

The collaboration with Huawei aims to bolster Kenya’s cloud computing security and is part of a long-term effort to enhance cybersecurity governance.

This includes training government officers to improve their skills and implement international cybersecurity standards, according to Huawei Kenya’s Deputy CEO for Public Affairs, Steven Zhang.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4), under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, is leading the training in partnership with Huawei.

NC4 is a multi-agency body established by the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, tasked with coordinating all cybersecurity efforts, including detection, prevention, response, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrimes.

Over 200 officers have benefited from the training, with the latest cohort graduating in a ceremony presided over by Dr Omollo.

He noted that the training on information and cloud technologies was timely, equipping the officers with the knowledge and skills needed to drive the government’s digitalization and e-services agenda.

“These skills are critical not only for advancing our digital transformation but also for safeguarding the country’s digital infrastructure in accordance with the Computer and Cybercrime law,” said Dr Omollo, adding that the training aligned with Kenya’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

He further highlighted the government’s commitment to mitigating cyber risks, particularly those that could threaten critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

Dr Omollo cautioned that lapses in cybersecurity could disrupt essential online services for citizens and called for concerted efforts among state agencies to ensure cyber stability.

He also underscored the importance of the digital economy as a key pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, noting that the government has automated over 19,000 services on the e-Citizen platform.

Dr Omollo expressed confidence in NC4’s ability to handle any cyber risks that could undermine the country’s push for enhanced efficiency and service delivery.

He stressed that all government departments and agencies are expected to implement strong cybersecurity measures to protect data, secure communication networks, and safeguard sensitive information from cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is not just a component of national security but a critical driver of economic growth and innovation in both the public and private sectors,” Dr. Omollo said.

He congratulated the graduates, urging them to remain vigilant and continually update their skills, as technology evolves rapidly.

Zhang thanked the Kenyan government for considering Huawei a trusted partner in the digital economy and cyberspace, saying, “We will continue to provide secure, trustworthy, and high-quality products while improving the capabilities of our people and partners because cybersecurity is always evolving, and we want to help build capacity in Kenya.”