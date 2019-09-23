Government orders audit of school infrastructure countrywide

The Government has ordered the audit of all schools infrastructure in the country.

The review, Deputy President William Ruto has announced, would ensure that the academic institutions are habitable to learners.

Speaking at the Kenyatta National Hospital after visiting the victims of the Precious Talent Primary classroom collapse on Monday, Dr Ruto said the move would ensure that the infrastructure is conducive for learning.

“We do not want sub-optimal structures in our schools,” he said.

He noted that it was regrettable that the incident had claimed seven lives, and injured at least 64.

Of the 64, the Deputy President said 60 of them had been cleared and discharged from hospital.

“Procedures are being concluded on the four. I am glad doctors are doing their best to ensure the young ones are back in good health soon,” he added.

He said the lack of a public primary school in the area had been brought to the attention of the Government, and work was in progress to set up one.

“It is sad this has happened. However, the Government has set aside Sh10 million to ensure a public primary school is set up soon,” he explained.

A further Sh10 million has been made available by the Dagoretti South Constituency Development Fund.

Dr Ruto said the school would be established at the Lenana School land.

It is expected that the institution, which is set to be ready by January next year, would be run by the Lenana School.