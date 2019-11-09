Government petitioned to rename Mama Ngina Waterfront

A civil society movement under the banner ‘Okoa Mombasa Coalition’ is petitioning the Mombasa County Assembly to rename the revamped Sh460 million iconic Mama Ngina Waterfront Park.

The lobby group wants the Assembly to conduct a forum with structured public participation to get a name that reflects the historical and cultural heritage of Mombasa.

The coalition claims ‘Mama Ngina’ is not an indigenous name, therefore it does not tell the story of the park, the place or the people.

The petition proposes the park be renamed after Coast heroine, Mekatilili Wa Menza, or Mzimli Waterfront park – as was initially called.

County Assembly clerk Salim Juma received the petition and promised to present to the speaker, Aharub Khatri.

Giving locals a chance to take part in the name-change, the coalition believes, will be exercising local participation for local resources – a critical mission for the movement.

