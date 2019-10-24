Government plans to introduce another health financing scheme

The government is in the process of introducing another health financing scheme to cater for the unemployed population in the country.

The Ministry of health says the unemployed population will be enlisted in the scheme so as not to lock them out of access to medical care.

The announcement comes amid plans by the state to address bottlenecks currently stalking the National Health Insurance Fund.

Two months before the expected roll out of Universal Health Coverage which is currently being piloted in four counties, has been earmarked for a countrywide roll out by the ministry of health.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, financial challenges have been the greatest impediment to the attainment of UHC.

The taskforce says the unemployed people which translates to 75 per cent of the Kenyan population will be eligible for the scheme that seeks to avail medical services at zero cost.

In the program, the government will be forced dig deeper into its accounts in order to finance the scheme.

In November last year, the Ministry of health introduced UHC Cards that would enable Kenyans in the pilot counties to access quality and timely public healthcare services before the official launch of UHC Pilot Program in 4 counties in December same year.

Universal Health Coverage is Part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda and aims to adopt a Primary Health Care approach that will entail scaling up immunization services, Maternal and Child Health Services including family planning, skilled delivery, and antenatal and postnatal care services.