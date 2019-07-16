Government plans to subsidize vocational training

The government plans to subsidize the cost of vocational training to enable students from low income families enroll for courses offered in Technical and Vocational Training Institutions (TVET).

Dr Kevit Desai Principal Secretary in charge of Vocational and Technical Training in the ministry of Education says the courses under the new curriculum will enhance transition of youth into self-employment.

While launching the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) dialogue at Kangaru School in Embu County, Principal Secretary in charge of Vocational and Technical Training Dr Kevit Desai noted the importance of consultations to ensure an all-inclusiveness approach in implementation of the new curriculum.

Dr Desai said the new curriculum aims to encourage the youth to embrace self-employment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Principal Secretary said the government will also construct vocational training institutions in every constituency to increase access by youth

Teachers Service Commission Eastern Regional Director Daniel Cherutoi noted shortage of teachers is a setback to implementation of the CBC.

However, Cherutoi urged the teachers and school administration ensure the CBC is fully implemented despite the shortage of teachers.

The government intends to establish a TVET institution in every constituency with each accommodating 1,000 learners.

Already the construction of 140 TVET institutions have been approved and building of an additional 30 is ongoing.