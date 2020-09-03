Government preparing Kajiado County for inflows of investment

The government is progressively working round the clock to position Kajiado County as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign investors and improve its appeal as one of the best cosmopolitan settlements in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has affirmed that the security agencies won’t rest easy until the tensions and inter-communal conflicts in some areas along the county’s borders are conclusively addressed.

Speaking during a security meeting with government administrators from the county, the CS described the county as “one of Kenya’s microcosms” and directed the security teams to step up collaboration with other stakeholders and explore all avenues towards finding a lasting solution to the security issues recently reported in the area.

“Kajiado is among the few counties that are completely cosmopolitan and we have Kenyans from every corner of our country. There have been some incidents along the border with Kiambu and Makueni, but I assure residents that we, in the security sector, will do everything humanly possible to ensure this place remains peaceful and stable,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He also divulged that the national government will hold a special consultative meeting with the county government of Kajiado with a view to tackling the underlying challenges in anticipation of potential inflows of investment.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, commended NGAOs for their sustained support in the war against COVID-19 in the county, in which the first case of the disease in the country was reported.

On his part, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko lauded the administrators for their efforts in environmental management in the Rift Valley, which he said is the most threatened by forest encroachment through felling of trees and charcoal burning.

The county has also been grappling with challenges in solid management, but Governor Joseph Ole Lenku divulged that the two levels of government are working on modalities to conclude the relocation of the Ngong dumping site to the proposed alternative landfill.

Dr Matiang’i declared the operationalization of Oloililai sub-county as part of the government’s efforts to decentralize security and citizen services.

They later conducted an inspection tour of priority infrastructure projects in the county.

They were accompanied by IG Hillary Mutyambai and several elected leaders from the county.