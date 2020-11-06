Government processing delayed payment for Kazi Mtaani workers

Written By: Hunja Macharia
Housing and Urban development PS Charles Hinga has assured Kazi Mtaani workers that they will be paid their arrears by Monday.

In a statement, Hinga said, “The National Steering Committee of the Kazi Mtaani Program that brings together the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State Department of Interior & Citizen Services, as well as other participating Government agencies wishes to notify workers in Cohort A, of Kazi Mtaani, that their latest payment has been delayed due to unforeseen delay in processing and release of funds from the Controller of Budget.”

He says the State Department of Housing is working expeditiously to resolve the matter and saying payment will be processed and disbursed over the weekend to be completed by Monday, 9th November, 2020.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this delay and request the workers to be patient as were solve this issue. We also thank the youth who have dedicated their time and energy towards the success of Kazi Mtaani, which is a critical National Government COVID-19 mitigation programmed at supporting and sustaining livelihoods,” He said.

