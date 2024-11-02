Government pushes for foster care system over orphanages by 2032

The government has reiterated its commitment to shift from institutional care to a foster care system by 2032, aiming to provide children with a stable family environment.

Speaking on behalf of the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Social Protection, the Secretary for Children’s Services, Shem Nyakutu, emphasized the importance of placing children in family settings over orphanages.

He noted that, so far, Kenya has registered 1,600 foster parents, who are currently caring for 862 children.

Nyakutu acknowledged the need for more families willing to foster children with disabilities and special needs, an area where the ministry is increasing efforts in sensitization and training to help combat stigma.

Nyakutu also advised against informal adoption practices, urging parents to follow government guidelines for fostering children.

Hoyd Isadia, Head of Alternative Family Care at the Directorate of Children Services, pointed out that many individuals fostering children have yet to register with the government.

He stressed that official registration is essential for maintaining accurate records of children in foster care.

The National Foster Care Week celebrations, held at the Catholic Diocese of Murang’a, brought together hundreds of foster families and highlighted the government’s initiatives to promote family-based child care.