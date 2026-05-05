Government pushes for stronger collaboration in science, technology, innovation ahead of STRI Week

Government has underscored the need for stronger collaboration in the field of science, technology, research and innovation to ensure research outputs translate into practical solutions that benefit society.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting for stakeholders ahead of the Science, Technology, Research, and Innovation Week (STRI), Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak noted that the focus is breaking silos in the innovation ecosystem and improving collaboration so that research translates into real societal impact.

“During this week, everybody comes around the table so that we can stack stock of what we’ve been able to do, and what needs to be done as we move forward,” PS Abdulrazak said.

He remarked that Kenya is on the right trajectory toward increasing funding for science, technology and innovation, with a goal of raising investment in research and development to strengthen innovation, drive economic growth, and support national development priorities.

The Science, Technology, Research, and Innovation Week is set to be held from 18th to 22nd May 2026, at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The inaugural event will bring together over 5,000 stakeholders from government, academia, industry, research institutions, NGOs, and international partners with a focus on demonstrating how science, technology, and research are directly impacting society, while also creating a platform to review progress and set future priorities.

“The innovation week this year is a different ball game, so to speak, because we are looking at the science, technology, research and innovation for society.”

Throughout the year, the event will be supported by a series of build-up activities including startup showcases, innovation festivals, conferences, and institutional exhibitions, designed to sustain engagement across the ecosystem.

“We are looking at ways and means of how science can be able to have an impact in the society, and that’s why we want to begin this year, and ensure that this is going to be an annual event,” he remarked.

The PS noted some challenges like funding saying that Kenya aims to raise its research and development investment from 0.8% of GDP to 1% and eventually 2%, while expanding research capacity to 100 PhDs per million population.

“We are steadily increasing funding for science and innovation to strengthen research capacity and accelerate Kenya’s development agenda,” PS said.

In addition, a cluster-based approach will be adopted during the STRI Week, bringing together experts under thematic areas such as human health, food security, and emerging technologies like ICT and artificial intelligence. These clusters are expected to drive targeted solutions to national challenges.

Further he noted that the discussions will also focus on key areas like food security, particularly addressing post-harvest losses that stand at 30-40%, as well as how to leverage on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare delivery, including telemedicine and radiology services.

He emphasised that the Innovation Week will not only showcase achievements but also generate policy recommendations to guide future investment and reforms in science and technology.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen public awareness on the value of science, with calls to move beyond annual celebrations and instead integrate science communication into everyday national discourse.