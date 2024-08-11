Gov’t pushing for participation of village elders in public governance

Interior Ministry says village elders play an integral role in facilitating services and assisting the National Government at the village level.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration is currently advocating for the acknowledgment and compensation of village elders for their contributions to grassroots governance.

To achieve this, the ministry is urging a review of the National Government Coordination Act No. 1 of 2013 in order to designate a village as the primary administrative unit. A bill has already been introduced to make this a reality.

“The National Government Coordination (Amendment) Bill seeks to recognize village elders as National Government Administrative Officers, proposing payment of allowances as determined by the Public Service Commission in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission,”

Despite their integral role in facilitating services and assisting the National Government at the village level, they have traditionally worked as volunteers without compensation,” said Interior PS Raymond Omolo

Omolo emphasizes the crucial role that village elders play in their communities, and stresses the importance of recognizing their efforts. He declares that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to enhancing regulatory effectiveness and improving the provision of public services and goods. He emphasizes that village elders are key partners in achieving these objectives.

“As the leaders closest to the people, village elders represent the government’s interests at the local level. They oversee villages and work under the guidance of Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs,” said Omolo

The proposed policy framework suggests implementing a phased approach to providing a monthly allowance of up to Ksh. 7,000 for village elders nationwide. The Permanent Secretary (PS) has indicated that an initial stipend of Ksh. 2,000 per month, which is equivalent to the amount disbursed to elders in the Inua Jamii Programme, has been proposed.

If adopted, village elders, who have previously coordinated government programs without compensation, will receive an allowance and be legally recognized as government officers on special duty, given that their recruitment and retention criteria differ from the standard civil service framework.

“This acknowledgment will formalize their considerable influence in the community and their active involvement in numerous public committees within their jurisdictions,” stated the PS