Government refutes claims of involvement in fake arms deal

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has refuted claims that in was involved in a fake arms tender deal as reported in one of the local dailies.

Principal Secretary Interior and Citizen Services Dr. (Eng) Karanja Kibicho says the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has never been aware of, nor involved nor propositioned the said fake tender.

The article makes reference to fake documents alleged to have been generated from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, leading to the collapse of a fake arms tender deal involving a company based in Bamako, Mali.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article published in one of the dailies under the headline ‘Mystery of another mega fake arms deal involving city lawyer. Indeed, we condemn in the strongest terms, the fraudulent acts afore mentioned in the article if true.” Said Kibicho

He urged members of the public to be cautious of conmen and fraudsters pausing as brokers for government tenders as a whole adding that procurement in government is an open and transparent process, devoid of intermediaries.

“Further, the Ministry of Interior ‘s budget is in the public domain and ministry officials are always at hand to clarify matters regarding procurement. Our commitment to abiding by the Public Procurement and Disposal Act remains steadfast.” He added.