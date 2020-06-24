Government refutes claims of involvement in fake arms deal

Written By: Claire Wanja
PS Kibicho said the Ministry of Interior ‘s budget is in the public domain and ministry officials are always at hand to clarify matters regarding procurement.

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has refuted claims that in was involved in a fake arms tender deal as reported in one of the local dailies.

Principal Secretary Interior and Citizen Services Dr. (Eng) Karanja Kibicho  says the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has never been aware of, nor involved nor propositioned the said fake tender.

The article makes reference to fake documents alleged to have been generated from the Ministry of  Interior  and  Coordination  of  National  Government, leading  to  the  collapse  of a  fake  arms tender deal involving a company based in Bamako, Mali.

“Our  attention  has  been  drawn  to  an  article  published in  one  of  the  dailies under  the  headline ‘Mystery of another mega fake arms deal involving city lawyer. Indeed, we condemn in  the  strongest  terms,  the  fraudulent  acts  afore  mentioned  in  the  article if  true.” Said Kibicho

He urged members  of  the  public  to  be  cautious  of  conmen and  fraudsters pausing  as  brokers  for government tenders as a whole adding that procurement in government is an open and transparent process, devoid of intermediaries.

“Further,  the  Ministry  of  Interior ‘s  budget is  in  the  public  domain  and  ministry  officials  are always at  hand  to  clarify  matters  regarding  procurement. Our commitment to abiding by the Public Procurement and Disposal Act remains steadfast.” He added.

