Government reiterates commitment to reform NHIF

The government has committed to reforming the National Health Insurance Fund NHIF and introducing a new social health insurance scheme that caters to the needs of all Kenyans.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Heart Center and Cath Lab Unit at Coptic Hospital, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the scheme will be effective in improving health system for Kenyans due to its customization of the cost of medical services.

She says government will develop an essential package, there will be costing so there will be a tariff adding that claims will be verified and paid promptly.

“We are committed to reforming NHIF and introducing a new social health insurance scheme that caters to the needs of all Kenyans. This scheme will be effective because we are developing an essential package and deter mining its cost,” stated CS Health Nakhumicha.

Meanwhile,Kenya is set to launch a national campaign in July 2023, aimed at ending AIDS in children by 2030, as part of its commitment to the global efforts against HIV.

This comes as Kenya joins 12 African countries in the Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children with significant progress already made in the fight against HIV and notable decline in new infections.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki in a discussions with UNAIDS country Director Dr. Medhin Tsehaiu the campaign is aimed at addressing the challenges faced in providing access to Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) for children.