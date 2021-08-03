Government releases Ksh17.5B capitation funds for schools

The Government has released Ksh 17.5 Billion as capitation funding to all learners in public primary and secondary schools.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced that Ksh. 2.62 Billion is meant for learners in primary schools while Ksh. 14.85 Billion is for secondary school students.

The funds have been dispatched in time for the first term of the 2021 academic calendar which commenced on the 26th of July 2021 and when form one students are reporting to their new schools.

All the 1,171,265 form one students selected to join form one have until this Friday to report to their respective schools.

With the release of the funds, Principals have been directed not to send away students with fee arrears to ensure no part of class time is lost during the shortened academic calendar.

“Principals should dialogue with parents of learners with fees balances to find practical ways of clearing any arrears” advised the CS while warning against arbitrarily increasing the fees

“More fundamentally, Principals must strictly adhere to new Ministry of Education guidelines on school fees that were issued based on the 30-week school calendar. Any additional fees outside of the official guidelines will not be tolerated” Magoha warned.

He said the government is impressed by the high turnout of Form One students who started reporting to their secondary schools on Monday, August 2 adding that measures have been put in place to ensure 100 pc transition.

“In line with the 100% Transition Policy, parents and all stakeholders must ensure that all Form One students report to their secondary schools given that the Government has already released funding to support learning activities for Term One, 2021”

He revealed that all other learners have successfully opened for the First Term.

“At the end of the Form One reporting exercise, all learners from Grade One to Form Four will be back to class for the first time since March 2020 when all schools were closed as part of the Government measures to control the spread of COVID-19”.

Schools are expected to have in place elaborate admission and induction or orientation programmes to enable the learners to settle down for the 4-year cycle of Education.

Studies have shown that new learners who are inducted properly on admission have a higher completion rate.