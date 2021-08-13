Government replaces relief food with cash transfers

by Christine Muchira
SourceChristineMuchira/Jacqueline Wambiru
The government has now scraped distribution of relief food to families affected by drought and instead introduced a monthly cash transfer programme. 

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said Wajir, Mandera, Turkana and Marsabit counties are the first beneficiaries of over 500 million shillings disbursed through the Relief Assistance Management Information System.

Over two million people in ten counties are currently affected by the ongoing drought which is getting worse by the day.  

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said that the number could rise to 2.3 million if the October-December rains fail. 

Wamalwa says the government had put in place measures to effectively support those affected by the drought.

The government has released 558 million shillings through Equity Bank to start paying affected families in Wajir, Mandera, Turkana and Marsabit counties under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP).  

Over 100,000 families under the hunger programme would get the cash by Monday next week.

Four more counties will be included in the programme.

Devolution PS Julius Korir said that under the RAMIS programme that would kick off in a weeks’ time, every family would get Sh4,000 monthly.

  

