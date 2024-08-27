Gov’t restores ID Card issuance, 476,000 remain uncollected

Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, Julius Bitok, has reassured the public that the Government is making significant progress in clearing the backlog of National ID card applications.

Through a statement, Bitok stated that recent legal hurdles had temporarily affected the issuance of third-generation National ID cards, also known as Maisha Cards.

He noted that the High Court had issued a conservatory order on July 25, 2024, halting the issuance of these cards.

However, following a government appeal, the court lifted the order on August 12, 2024, allowing the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to resume production.

By the time the court order was lifted, Bitok revealed, 451,228 applications had already been received by the NRB.

These included 130,302 new ID requests and 320,926 applications for duplicate cards.

He added that in the two weeks following the court’s decision, an additional 108,697 applications were submitted to the NRB production centre, leading to a surge in demand.

“In the past two weeks, we have made significant strides in clearing the backlog. A total of 505,197 National ID cards have been printed, with 162,856 of those being new cards and 344,341 duplicates,” Bitok confirmed.

He added that only 1,358 applications remain in the processing queue, emphasizing that the NRB has ramped up its capacity to produce 32,000 ID cards per day.

Additionally, more personnel have been deployed, and a 24-hour service has been introduced to expedite the process.

However, despite these efforts, Bitok expressed concern over the large number of uncollected ID cards.

“As of August 26, 2024, 476,167 printed National ID cards are lying unclaimed at registration offices and Huduma Centres across the country. We are urging all applicants to collect their cards promptly,” he said.

He singled out Nairobi County as having the highest number of uncollected cards, with 55,327 still awaiting collection, followed by Kiambu (37,708), Nakuru (28,581), Kisumu (18,529), Mombasa (17,140), Kisii (15,842), Muranga (13,627), Uasin Gishu (13,155), Kajiado (12,533) and Bungoma (12,053).

Bitok also encouraged those seeking updates on their ID applications to utilize the toll-free line or reach out through social media platforms provided by the NRB.

“Toll-free Line: 08000230007, X: Sajili_ID Ke, Facebook: NRB Kitambulisho, Instagram: National Registration Bureau.”

“The National ID card is a constitutional right and an essential document for every citizen. The Government is committed to ensuring that all eligible applicants receive their cards in a timely manner,” Bitok concluded, assuring the public that the department is working diligently to process all outstanding requests and streamline the issuance process.