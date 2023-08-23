Government revives construction of stalled Mau Mau road

Residents of Lari Constituency have lauded the government’s move to resume construction of the 80 Kilometers Mau Mau road.

Construction works for the road, linking Kiambu, Murang’a,Nyeri and Nyandarua counties, had stalled due to financial constraints .

Speaking during a tour of the stalled project, Limuru MP Mburu Kahangara who was accompanied by Kiambu County in Charge of roads Engineer Joseph Mbugua, said the government has already allocated funds in this year’s budget to have the project completed.

Kahangara said completion of the road will be a major milestone for the people of Lari adding that the area has remained inaccessible as a result of poor infrastructure.

Engineer Mbugua said the project will open up the area for development.