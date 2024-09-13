Government rolls out youth programs in Mandera to combat radicalization, drug use

The government is intensifying its youth engagement and empowerment agenda as it seeks to engage Kenyan youth in gainful employment and connect them to opportunities that can transform their livelihoods.

At the core of the empowerment programme is a World Bank-Gok funded programme at Ksh 20billion which will go towards specialized skilling to address skills mismatch and enhance income generation while seeking to instill a saving culture among young Kenyans.

Principal Secretary State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Ismail Maalim Madey said President William’ Ruto’s Administration will roll out a Ksh 20 billion project dubbed National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) funded jointly with World Bank targeting over 800,000 youth in skilling, and entrepreneurial initiatives.

During town hall meetings in Mandera County, Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Maalim, announced that the government is rolling out key programs and initiatives to shape the youth’s future.

PS Maalim highlighted several initiatives designed to provide sustainable opportunities for the youth while addressing critical challenges such as drug abuse and unemployment. Among these is the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) program, which equips young people with essential employment skills, and the WHOZNEXT initiative, aimed at discovering and nurturing Kenya’s next big talents.

He stressed the importance of continuous youth engagement to keep them from falling into unproductive activities.

“When young minds are left idle, they become vulnerable to distractions like drug abuse and delinquency. Through these programs, we aim to give them productive outlets that will build their skills and foster their talents,” Maalim stated.

PS Maalim also assured the public of the government’s commitment to financial inclusion, particularly for Muslim youth, to ensure no one is excluded based on religious beliefs.

“We have introduced Sharia-compliant lending programs under the Youth Enterprise Fund, ensuring that previously marginalized groups can now access credit without compromising their beliefs,” he explained.

Additionally, the PS urged the community to support the government’s deradicalization efforts, emphasizing the need for peace and security in the region, which is vital for the success of these programs.

“By empowering the youth and fostering unity, we are not only securing their future but also strengthening the fabric of our communities. We must support these government initiatives and steer clear of the allure of radicalization,” he added.

The engagements are part of the government’s broader commitment to rolling out transformative initiatives across counties, aimed at engaging, empowering, and equipping the youth for a better tomorrow.