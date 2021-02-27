Government rolls out ‘Kenya Ni Mimi’ campaign upper eastern edition

Youth Affairs CAS Nadia Abdalla has dismissed claims that the ‘Kenya Ni Mimi’ campaign is being rolled out to persuade the youth to support BBI during the referendum.

Nadia spoke in Isiolo when she led other Government officials in rolling out the Upper Eastern Edition of the youth empowerment campaign.

The campaign brought together hundreds of youths from Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo and Marsabit Counties for a two day dialogue forum that seeks to engage them in social, economic and leadership processes.

The Programme that was officially launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December last year is being implemented through the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs together with the Ministry of Public Service and Gender Affairs, with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

She says the campaign is for posterity, and will provide an enabling environment for current and future youths to maximize benefits from various Government programs and projects.

Education CAS Mumina Bonaya, Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh and Gender Affairs CAS Linah Jebii Kilimo as well as State Department of ICT Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli engaged the youth representatives from the five counties responding to the questions and concerns they posed in an endeavor to ensure that the Kenya ni Mimi campaign’s vision of making the young people feel accommodated and taken care of by the government is achieved.

Mumina said that President Kenyatta’s administration has prioritized matters affecting youths by rolling out several programs targeting them which include payment of fees for all those joining vocational training centers and youth polytechnics to ensure that they acquire basic skills that will positively impact their lives.

She said that the campaign aims to bring young people together in collective action to explore youth-led solutions to challenges affecting them, and promote the health and well being of all young persons across the 47 counties.

Today’s sessions will be dedicated to addressing matters related to female genital mutilation and other social evils like early marriages.