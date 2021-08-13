The issue of non-remitted funds seems to be getting out of hand if data in the SACCO Supervision Annual Report, 2020 is anything to go by.

The report by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority-SASRA shows that non-remitted funds increased from 3.87 billion shillings in 2019 to 5.04 billion shillings in 2020, with the highest proportion related to employers who make deductions but fail to remit the same for loan repayment.

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority-SASRA has called on the cooperative movement to re-think the policy, legal and administrative structures aimed at addressing this problem.

The report shows that the highest proportion of the non-remitted deductions was owed by government agencies at 4.02 billion shillings.

This comprises 2.95 billion shillings owed by Public Universities and Colleges and 1.07 billion shillings that national and county government agencies owe deposit taking Saccos.

The report indicates that the problem seems to be spreading to the private sector whose share of non-remitted funds nearly doubled to 850 million shillings last year.

The report further indicates that employers are increasingly failing to remit loan deductions.

SASRA Chairman john Munuve says: “The fact that a huge proportion of the non-remitted deductions owed by various employer-institutions are on account of loan repayment deductions is a matter of continued concern to the Authority as it undermines the loan performance as well as liquidity within the DT-SACCO system.”

Despite this deposit, Taking Saccos waded through the Covid-19 pandemic to grow by 12.75 percent in assets to 627.68 billion shillings in 2020.