Government assures public of safety at Pumwani Maternity Hospital

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that the government has put in place proper measures to ensure that the Pumwani Maternity hospital is safe and no further transmission of the coronavirus takes place at the facility.

This development comes even after 41 staff at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home-based isolation.

Speaking after he led a delegation from the Ministry of Health to assess the facility Tuesday, the Director-General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said that Pumwani Maternity hospital has not closed and would not close due to the reported cases.

@DrPatrickAmoth clarified that out of 290 staff that were tested, 41 turned out positive & have proceeded to an Isolation centre set up at Pumwani maternity hospital for healthcare workers that do not meet criteria for home based care. #KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/vNQQ9Nrkuk Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

— Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) July 14, 2020

Pumwani hospital shall remain open for complicated delivery cases. In the meantime patients can access Maternal health care from the adjacent health facilities e.g Eastleigh health centre: @DrPatrickAmoth Ag. Director General. https://t.co/enfVutsx7y pic.twitter.com/uUGYj7ETqf — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) July 14, 2020

The DG however said the facility will scale down services.

At the same time, Dr Amoth noted that the government will ensure that the affected staff will be given full support during this period as they recover.

The infected workers include medical officers, clinical officers nurses and laboratory technology assistants.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 429 health workers nationwide have been infected with COVID-19, representing 4.2 percent of the cases reported in the country since March.

This even as the country records 497 new positive cases in the past 24 hours out of 4,992 samples tested.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 221,234 and the total case load in the country stands at 10,791.497.