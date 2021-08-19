Government seeking urgent evacuation of Kenyans in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has Thursday confirmed that there are 12 Kenyans working for different international organizations in Afghanistan and is seeking for their urgent evacuation.

According to MFA, this information was established through the Kenya High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan which is the nearest Mission to Afghanistan.

Through a presser to newsrooms, the MFA said that through diplomatic channels they wrote to the concerned organizations with a clear request to evacuate stranded Kenyans as a matter of urgency.

Further, the Ministry communicated to respective foreign Missions in Nairobi where the said organizations originate to urgently intervene to ensure evacuation of the Kenyans to safety.

As of Thursday, 19th August 2021, three (3) Kenyans have been evacuated.

One (1) working for the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) arrived back in Kenya on Wednesday, while (2) working for Action Contre la Faim (ACF) have been evacuated.

The two are expected back home tonight at around 9 pm.

The statement in addition noted that the Government of Kenya is closely monitoring as events unfold in Afghanistan following the takeover of the capital city Kabul, by the Taliban on 15th, August 2021.

“The safety of Kenyans is of utmost importance to the Government of Kenya,” the statement read in part.

The international organizations the 12 Kenyans working for include:

Swedish Committee – 2 Supreme Audit Office (World Bank) – 2 International Rescue Committee -1 International Development Law Organization (IDLO)- 1 Danish Committee for Aid to Afghanistan Refugees -1 MEDAIR -1 Action Contre la Faim (ACF) -2 Handicap International (HI) -1 Intersos -1

The Government has since directed two other Kenyan Missions in Beijing and Tehran to urgently reach out to the host governments, foreign diplomatic missions, partners, and friends of Kenya for assistance in evacuating any stranded Kenyans to safety because Kenya has no diplomatic presence in Afghanistan nor accreditation to Afghanistan.