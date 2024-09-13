Gov’t seeks to enhance health sector regulation for UHC success

The Kenyan government is taking decisive steps to enhance healthcare regulation and governance.

At the recent Round Table Consultative Meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, key stakeholders gathered to focus on advancing governance, stewardship, and capacity-building within the country’s health sector.

A major focus of the discussions was the evaluation of governance structures across 14 health regulatory agencies. The goal is to identify capacity gaps and modernize regulatory frameworks to improve oversight and strengthen the delivery of healthcare services.

The meeting also highlighted the need for collaboration between regulatory agencies to streamline operations and optimize healthcare delivery.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), aiming for better-managed health institutions across the country.

PS Muthoni emphasized the importance of strong leadership, adherence to government circulars onboard management, and the critical role of succession planning to ensure continuity and stability within the health sector.

“Effective leadership and governance are key to ensuring that our health systems are resilient and capable of delivering on the promise of UHC,” noted PS Muthoni.

This consultative meeting reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a robust and efficient healthcare system that meets the needs of all Kenyans.