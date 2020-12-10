Government set to phase out officers without cadet training from the prison service

The government will soon phase out officers within the prisons and National Police Service who have not undergone cadet officer training, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has announced.

Retiring officers in the two cadres of service will henceforth be replaced by trained cadet officers in a new approach that seeks to adopt professionals in the sector.

Matiang’i says the move is part of ongoing reforms aimed at modernising the capacity of correctional services by training officers through rigorous leadership and management courses.

Speaking during the official opening of 161 cadet officers’ initial 13-months rigorous training course in Ruiru, Matiang’i noted that the security sector has continued to undergo serious challenges due to lack of trained officers with leadership responsibilities.

A training course for cadets has been launched at the @PrisonsKe with the first cohort comprising 160 officers. CS @FredMatiangi has said a similar programme will soon be introduced in the @NPSOfficial_KE with a view to modernizing security sector & law enforcement operations. pic.twitter.com/PPCJzLT9d3 — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) December 10, 2020

To deal with the growing challenges, Matiang’i said officers must henceforth be prepared better.

The initiative which will be executed by a multiagency team will see graduate cadets interact with officers in various government investigative departments especially those that deal with crimes such as drug trafficking.

Matiang’i who was accompanied by two principal secretaries for State Department for Interior Karanja Kibicho, his colleague from State Department for Correctional Services Zainab Hussein and a host of senior prisons service officials urged the pioneer class, which he said will provide a template for the new phase of reforms in the prisons service going forward, to take full advantage of the initiative to be worthwhile forerunners.

The cadets training is in line with the new phase of reforms in the security sector that is geared towards emphasizing on capacity building and preparing officers for the next generation of institutions.

The program hopes to transform operational conduct of officers from reactive to a much modern, intense multiagency concept of managing the sector.