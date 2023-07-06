Government set to revive Tarda Irrigation project to boost food security 

The government is set to revive Tana Athi River Development Authority (TARDA) irrigation project in Tana River County which is one of the Key flagship projects in Kenya Kwanza administration that is aimed at boosting food security in the Country which will cover 50, 000 acres of rice and fodder production.

Speaking during a fact-finding tour of the project, Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei says already the project has received the initial 400,000 to rehabilted the canals and an additional 300,000 million will be availed to enhance production.

The government is also set to introduce the public private sector investment plan to increase production after setting up the infrastructure that will allow private investors into the project.

The head of Public Service says the president is very keen to make sure that this country is food secure in terms of food we don’t want to be importing directing that food security should be the main agenda where TARDA has been tasked to do rice production within the Delta region which has already started with the first 100-acre model farm where rice has been harvested is a clear indication that this project will be key in enhancing food security.

The Public Private partnership will be key investment in the project where private investors will be allowed to do the production and already one has been cleared to farm 25,000 acres which is a good move to give substantial quality of rice and create jobs for local community

Kosgei was accompanied by Patrick Gichohi Chairman TARDA who says their interest is to see the project revived and enhance production which they are set to make sure that the project is utilized to full potential in rice production.

Locals are however optimistic that the project will be a game changer in the region that relies largerly on irrigation farming, led by Gorisso Golo from Banti village says all the communities in the delta region are supporting the revival of the project and will support any move that is aimed at making sure that they get jobs and get food for their families because when it was in operation many people were able to get jobs to educate their children.

Former Galole Member of Parliament who was also present says all the leaders are in support of the revival of the project which was the main industry in the region.