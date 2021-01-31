Government set to unveil industrial hub in Chaka

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

Government set to unveil industrial hub in Chaka

The Government is set to unveil an industrial hub for processing and value addition in Chaka, Nyeri County.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The project is expected to complement the newly constructed retail and wholesale market and take advantage of abundance in food and agricultural commodities in the region.

Also Read  Kalonzo accuses DP Ruto of creating a class war in the country

While addressing traders at the new market on Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that the project will provide a modern trading environment to protect traders and clients from vagaries of weather to ensure business is conducted within conducive and regulated environment.

Also Read  New WFP country director pledges support for nutrition programmes

The President made an impromptu inspection visit of the new Chaka Market shortly after attending Sunday Mass at the neighbouring Archangel Michael Chaka Catholic Parish.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
The new market stalls and open trading spaces have capacity to host 2,500 traders.

The new market stalls and open trading spaces have capacity to host 2,500 traders.

Also Read  DP Ruto defends Jubilee track record 

The Ksh 1 billion ultra-modern market is 98 per cent complete has 31 modern shops, five eateries, six value addition incubation centres, matatu terminus with six booking offices, two banking halls, ablution blocks, water tanks and sewerage system.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR