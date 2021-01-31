Government set to unveil industrial hub in Chaka

The Government is set to unveil an industrial hub for processing and value addition in Chaka, Nyeri County.

The project is expected to complement the newly constructed retail and wholesale market and take advantage of abundance in food and agricultural commodities in the region.

While addressing traders at the new market on Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that the project will provide a modern trading environment to protect traders and clients from vagaries of weather to ensure business is conducted within conducive and regulated environment.

The President made an impromptu inspection visit of the new Chaka Market shortly after attending Sunday Mass at the neighbouring Archangel Michael Chaka Catholic Parish.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The new market stalls and open trading spaces have capacity to host 2,500 traders.

The Ksh 1 billion ultra-modern market is 98 per cent complete has 31 modern shops, five eateries, six value addition incubation centres, matatu terminus with six booking offices, two banking halls, ablution blocks, water tanks and sewerage system.