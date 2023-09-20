Government sets regulations meant to boost Kenya’s blue economy

The government has announced plans to open up the shipping business to the local shipping lines through various regulatory measures.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says the Kenya shipping line still lags behind in securing a place in the international business despite it taking around 90 percent of the trade.

“Already we have maritime transport operators’ regulation which has gone through the required process, which will open the business to local shipping lines but it is not enough thus the need to work on cabotage regulations,” said Mvurya.

The government has termed the Blue Economy as a great contributor to the country’s economy thus the need for measures to be put in place to spearhead the government’s agenda and enhance the participation of local shipping lines in the business.

He said the government will construct a Search and Rescue center in the lake region worth 1.2 Billion shillings through the Kenya Maritime Authority that will provide safety and security to the stakeholders. They’ll be located in Mulukoba in Busia ,Wishlum in Siaya ,Dunga Beach in Kisumu ,Sori in Migori and Mbita in Homa Bay counties.

“We have already approved Sh.400 million for this financial year and we are planning to start with and then progressively we will continue to appropriate so that we have the facility. We will continue to provide support to KMA so that they can deliver on their mandate,” he said.

Cabotage laws are used to restrict the operation of the sea, air or other transport services within or into a particular country to that country’s own transport services.