Government shifts focus on education to tame restive North Rift

The government is building on gains made so far by shifting focus to education as a long-term solution for peace and economic growth.

Several programmes aimed at improving access to education have been initiated by the government to tame insecurity in North Rift.

The region which has been plagued by cattle rustling, conflict and insecurity is slowly transforming following the launch of a successful joint security operation last year to deal with the criminal gangs.

The area which is in urgent need of educational infrastructure and resources is set to benefit from targeted initiatives which include constructing new schools, equipping them with adequate facilities, and providing learning materials to students.

“Education is one of the surest ways for breaking the cycle of insecurity in the North Rift. It offers a clear path for economic progress while reducing the chances of communities resorting to conflict and criminal activities. “Ili kuleta amani ya kudumu, tutajenga shule tano maalum, ili Watoto kutoka jamii mbali mbali ikiwemo Pokot, Marakwet, Turkana waweze kusoma pamoja, kukaa pamoja nakushirikiana ili watusaidie kuwa na amani hata siku za usoni,” says Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

As a part of this strategy, legislators and the County governments are being engaged to help students develop skills and education needed to tame the unrest in the North Rift and explore career opportunities.

The programmes involve partnerships with government agencies, private sector and professionals from different sectors who will offer guidance, motivation, and support to students throughout their education journey.

At the same time, 15 schools that were vandalized and destroyed by bandits in Tiaty Constituency will be reconstructed.

“All pupils must go back to school, and the Government will make sure they are secure to facilitate uninterrupted learning. Education will promote understanding and tolerance by exposing communities in the North Rift to diverse positive cultures, perspectives, and ideas ,” said CS Kindiki.

The government has already increased investment in technical and vocational education by establishing technical training institutes across the region.

“More individuals can access job-oriented courses and gain practical skills that will enhance employability within their communities” the CS added.

Additionally, satellite campuses of established universities have also been set up in the North Rift region expanding access to higher education opportunities.

The Ministry is optimistic about the long-term impact of these educational initiatives on security and socio-economic development in the North Rift region.