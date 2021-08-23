Government urges shipping lines to utilize Lamu Port

Lamu port is fast becoming a trans-shipment hub for Zanzibar and the far East with the port so far having received five trans-shipment ships destined for these two markets.

The first vessel docked at the facility from Soviet Union, where it collected about 50 containers from Zanzibar headed to Far West.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has said the government plans to dispatch teams to Ethiopia and South Sudan to market the facility.

“With proper marketing and visibility Lamu port will be able to attract more customers especially in the neighboring countries.” Said Yatani.

The port was operationalized in June this year after more than a decade of construction.

The government says business prospects look promising with a sixth vessel expected to dock at Lamu in the next two weeks, as more shipping lines develop interest to use the port.

However lack of proper infrastructure is hampering trade at the Port, with the Kenya National Highways Authority undertaking the development of various roads in the area being urged to fast-track the projects.

Kenya Ports Authority says it continues to deploy state of the art equipment to Lamu to boost business.

KPA is set to acquire Ship to Shore Gantry cranes in order to fully kit the 3 berths at Lamu port.

To hasten the clearance services the port is connected to other government departments like Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards.