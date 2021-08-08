Government  should invest in other sports to end over-reliance on Athletics,says Okeyo

Local sports stakeholders believe there is need for diversification of results beyond track and field events in a bid to help bridge the gap in medal haul at major championships like Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Athletics consultant Dennis Okeyo has said the Government should pump resources into other federations to prepare their respective teams well for good performance during a global competition.

“We tend to rely so much on Athletics during an international championship and there’s need for Government to invest heavily in other disciplines. A country like US is represented almost in every sport at the Olympics.Poland used to do poorly at the Summer games but they have significantly improved going by the Japanese result.All this boils down to facilitation and good preparations in advance” he stated.

Athletics has always been Kenya’s most productive sport with the majority of the nation’s 117 Olympic medals, including 37 golds, coming in the sport.

The only other sport in which Kenya has won an Olympic medal is boxing when the late Robert Napunyi Wangila and Chris Sande won gold and silver medals respectively during during 1988 Seoul Olympics.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) President Paul Tergat has previously reiterated his commitment to push proper preparations and support of other teams like rugby sevens and boxing to help them add the number of medals on the country’s standings.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, the former five time World Cross Country champion wanted to widen medal scope for the Summer games to aquatic sports, martial arts and field events, meaning the country had to go an extra mile to wade into uncharted waters.

“The talent is there and the experience and commitment have been shown by the players. We must help them bridge the gap and go a step up to the medals podium.Overreliance on athletics is not ideal, but we will also strengthen their structures to get the best out of track and field,” he affirmed.

Kenya which has managed to bag four gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze—marking the most wins of any African team at the 2020 Games is currently 19th on the global medal standings and 3rd in the track and field medal table after Italy and the United States.

In 2016 during Rio Olympics, Kenya went home with six gold medals, six silver medals, and one bronze—marking the most wins of any African team at the tournament as well as the best Olympic performance in Kenya’s history after coming in 15th globally in medals, and was second only to the United States in track and field medals.