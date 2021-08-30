Government slashes low tourism season period to three months

by KBC Videos

The government is reducing the low tourism season period to three months in a new tourism classification plan due to take effect from next year. According to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, the government is overhauling the national and game park entry fee by basing it on weather patterns. The revised tourism calendar classification will see the low season restricted to the long rains season during the months of April, May and June while the remaining months would be categorized as the high season.

  

