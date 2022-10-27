Government Spokesman lands new job in Orengo’s administration

Government Spokesman Colonel (retired) Cyrus Oguna has landed a new job with the Siaya County Government as the local Governor James Orengo announced his cabinet.

In a letter to the chairman of the Siaya County Public Service Board, Orengo nominated Oguna to become his chief of staff, as a veteran journalist, Benjamin Agina becomes the director of the governor’s press service.

“I have nominated for an appointment the following persons to serve in my office with immediate effect in the specified positions subject to the conduct of suitability tests,” Orengo wrote to the chairman adding that the nominees should be issued with letters of appointment on successful completion of the exercise.

Others appointed are Grace Ongile (Economic advisor), Velma Achieng Maumo (Legal advisor), George Oloo Okanda (Political advisor) and Fred Ojode Owuor (Personal assistant).

Meanwhile, Orengo has sent packing all members of the cabinet who served under his predecessor, Cornel Rasanga.

In a letter to the speaker of the Siaya County Assembly, Orengo forwarded the names of 10 appointees to head several dockets in his administration.

Agunda Ochanda has been nominated to head Governance and administration and Benedict Abonyo Omollo will head finance and economic planning.

Other appointees are; Dr Martin Odhiambo K’onyango (Health), Dr Caroline Onyango (Water, sanitation, environment, climate change and natural resources), George Odhiambo Nying’iro ( Public works, roads, energy and transport), Sylvester Odhiambo K’okoth (agriculture, irrigation, food, livestock and fisheries), Dr Edgar Otumba (Education, youth affairs, gender and social services), Grace Agola (Trade, enterprise and industrial development), Maurice Otieno Mcorege (Lands, physical planning, housing and urban development) and Anjeline Atieno Oduor (Tourism, culture, sports and arts).

“In exercise of powers vested on me under article 179(2) (b), I have nominated the persons named to serve as members of the county executive committee for the county government of Siaya in the specified departments. Kindly conduct vetting and confirmation hearings to determine their respective suitability for appointment,” Orengo told the speaker, George Okode.