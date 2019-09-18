Government starts fencing Kakamega forest

The national government through the Ministry of Environment has commenced the fencing of Kakamega Forest in a bid to conserve and protect it from further destruction.

Peter Mwangi, an environmentalist with the Ministry called on the locals to support the project as it will help curb incidences of human wildlife conflict as well as help in preserving the indigenous forest.

Speaking during an awareness and sensitization meeting with the locals and the stakeholders, Mwangi emphasized the need for the forest to be fenced as it will help prevent further encroachment.

Kenya Forest Service Official, Benedict Omondi said the initiative to fence the forest is not a ploy by the government to evict the residents who already live inside the forest but to protect the environment both inside and outside the forest.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The locals however complained of not being included in the whole decision making process and called on the Ministry to do an elaborate awareness campaign that will help them understand the project better.