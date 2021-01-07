Government steps up efforts in fight against cancer

The government is installing modern equipment at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital to boost early detection of cancer thus reducing the cost burden of the disease in the country.

Speaking to the media at Mukurweini in Nyeri, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said bankers with modern equipment will be installed at the Kenyatta University hospital, that will produce radioactive-isotopes, to be made available in seven public hospitals around the country in a bid to fight cancer in the country.

Radioisotope therapy is a procedure in which a liquid form of radiation is administered internally through infusion or injection with the purpose to treat cancerous cells with minimal damage to the normal surrounding tissue.

He said early diagnosis remains the best remedy against cancer.

At the same time the the CS said Ministry of Health is monitoring mutation of Covid-19 virus and will not hesitate to close borders to protect Kenyans.

Kagwe noted that scientists from the ministry are closely monitoring the mutation especially in Europe and will take appropriate measures to ensure Kenyans are safe.

He however said that the nation is not at a high risk noting that currently the country is registering manageable Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 cases according to the CS have remained low at five percent for the last 10 days.

The CS urged Kenyans not to drop their guard but to continue the ministry of health guidelines against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced 271 new cases from a sample size of 5,830 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,398 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The number of fatalities rose to 1,694 after four patients succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative tests since March last year stand at 1,070,249.

From the cases 261 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners; 143 are males and 128 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 68.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced 609 new recoveries.