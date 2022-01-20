Government subsidizes the cost of high quality potato seeds

The government is employing the e-voucher system to subsidize the cost of high quality potato seeds to meet demand from global fast food restaurants operating in Kenya. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the government would subsidize the seeds by 70 percent with the farmer paying 20 percent while the rest of the cost of the high quality potato seeds would be borne by partners in the project. As Juney Karisa narrates, the counties of Nyandarua, Marakwet and Meru have been picked to pilot the project.

