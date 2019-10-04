Government suspends directive on SGR cargo

The government has given in to pressure from coastal leaders and suspended the implementation of an order to have all cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi exclusively ferried on the Standard Gauge Railway.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and his transport counterpart James Macharia said the reversal was arrived at after extensive consultations.

The suspension of the directive on compulsory cargo haulage from Mombasa via SGR is still in effect until we find solutions to the issues affecting our freight services. My colleague @JamesMacharia_ is leading engagements between @TransportKE and key stakeholders in this regard. pic.twitter.com/itjJP59Pik — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) October 3, 2019



Truck operators in Mombasa have been demonstrating since last month against the directive claiming it would deprive thousands of livelihoods depending on the sector.

CS Macharia assured that his office will find an amicable way of transforming the coastal region transport sector.

The decision was welcomed by coast leaders who challenged the government to ensure the suspension order is fully implemented.

The government in issuing the directive said the move was part of measures to boost SGR revenues as well as enhance efficiency at the port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

