Government suspends Memba Travellers Sacco operating license

The government through the National Transport and Safety Authority NTSA, has withdrawn operating licenses attached to all public service vehicles under the Memba Travellers Sacco Society.

The decision comes after investigations into an unfortunate incident where a female passenger lost her life as a result of the ‘recklessness by the crew belonging to Sacco.’

NTSA disclosed Tuesday that the SACCO operators had been summoned over the matter and were further ordered to cease operations with immediate effect.

“The Authority further directed that the Vehicles belonging to the Sacco be subjected to a compliance inspection at the NTSA inspection centre at Likoni road, Nairobi.,” A statement from the agency read

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In the statement, NTSA director general George Njao further noted that only vehicles that shall have been cleared by the inspection unit shall be allowed to operate.

As part of stringent procedures to be follod before the SACCO resumes operatyions, Njao says his agency will conduct compliance check to ascertain that the Sacco meets the NTSA requirements for operation of public transport.

In light of the unfortunate incident, NTSA is calling on all road users to observe traffic rules, respect and protect the lives of other road users.