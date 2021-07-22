The Ministry of Health under the guidance of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), Thursday launched new technologies to help reduce the burden and incidence rate of malaria across the country.

This in a bid to fight malaria, which accounts for about 18% of outpatient cases recorded in public health facilities.

During the Malaria Action day celebrations, in Mutondia Kilifi County, the Ministry showcased, a live demonstration of drone technology in identifying and mapping out mosquito breeding sites.

Using this technology, it will now be easier to get to previously hard to reach and to cover expansive breeding sites such as the Kano plains in Kisumu County or around the Mwea irrigation scheme in Kirinyaga County.

The initiative is through the Kenya Cuba malaria vector control project.

During the ceremony, the President launched the Kenya Malaria Youth Army, which seeks to have the youth play a central role in malaria control activities.

It is part of a social movement to fight malaria, improve maternal and child health, and expand access to universal health-care.

Speaking at the celebrations, Health Cabinet Secretary, Senator Mutahi Kagwe listed the initiatives as some of the top priority action points being undertaken to summon support from the political leadership, the private sector and other stakeholders in order to have a malaria free Kenya.

“We are now focused on larviciding so that we kill the mosquitoes before they breed. The drone innovation introduced to us by the Malaria Council will go a long way in aiding the fight against Malaria. The drones are able to identify breeding sites and generate maps to guide action,” noted the Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the latest development is part of ongoing efforts by the government to realize a malaria free Kenya. pic.twitter.com/4VcQtwm2Ir — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) July 22, 2021

The President also unveiled the first locally manufactured malaria rapid diagnostic kit at KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research programme in Kilifi.

He urged KEMRI to focus on expansion of its research activities that will also open up employment opportunities for the youth.

Kenya is also providing leadership to the ALMA community on the use of score cards to report on the progress in Malaria eradication, by sharing the national experience scorecard on the ALMA digital hub for other countries to learn.