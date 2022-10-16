Government to acquire 1,000 acres for expansion of Kericho town 

President William Ruto has announced plans to expand Kericho town by acquiring at least 1,000 acres of land.

Ruto said the move will ease congestion in Kericho town and at the same time create opportunities for youth employment.

“We will acquire 1,000 acres for the expansion of Kericho town as agreed in the charter I signed. We will do our part as the national government together with the county government to ensure we acquire the land,” he said

In line with government’s affordable housing agenda, Ruto announced plans to set up 10,000 housing units in Kericho through partnership with investors.

“We will build 500,000 housing units in every two years. In Kericho we intend to put up 10,000 units and will create employment for the youth,” Ruto said

“We have worked on the program to ensure our housing plan will create jobs for our young people, create settlement in an organised manner to ensure adequate water supply, proper sewerage, access to health and education as we create more home owners in Kenya,” he added

The President spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational prayer service held at the green stadium in Kericho.

Earlier this month, the President announced new prices for the affordable housing units which will range between Ksh 3,000 to Ksh 10,000 monthly in an effort to ensure every Kenyan has access to home ownership.

Under the social housing tenant purchase scheme program, Kenyans will pay Ksh 3,000 for bedsitters, Ksh 5,000 for one bedroom and two Ksh 6,500 for a two bedroom that will see them own the houses after 20 years.

For affordable housing, one bedroom will go for Sh6,600 and a two-bedroom for Sh10,000 under the mortgage plan.